Incredible Dance Duo Goes Viral With Baharla Ha Madhumas Performance

Viral video shows duo's dance to Marathi song Baharla Ha Madhumas

Video posted on Instagram by Akshaya Udayakumar

Duo dressed in traditional attire and danced gracefully to the beats of the song

The Marathi song Baharla Ha Madhumas has been receiving a lot of attention lately, with many people creating dance videos to catchy tracks.

One duo's performance, in particular, has gone viral and caught the attention of many.

The duo can be seen in a video shared on Instagram by Akshaya Udayakumar, dressed in traditional attire - the woman in a saree and the man in a mundu and shirt - dancing gracefully to the beats of the song.

The video has captivated viewers and has become quite popular on social media.

After being shared on May 1, this post has surpassed one million views and continues to attract more attention.

The clip has also received numerous likes and comments from viewers.

An individual wrote, 'Couldn't take my eyes off from him.' Another shared, 'Cute.' A third added, 'This is awesome.' Several others have reacted using heart emojis. What do you think about this video?



