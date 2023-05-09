Indian Resort Owner Brutal Reply To Customer Who Tried To Get Free Curry

A loyal customer give the order of takeaway from an Indian restaurant.

The customer name Gary, who claimed he had just wanted to enjoy a takeaway curry with his wife.

Gary said that he has come to the restaurant for years.

A loyal customer give the order of takeaway from an Indian restaurant which was left looking like a bit of a 'plonker' after staff called him out of his 'disingenuous' complaint.

After trying a curry, Gary was left displeased by the chicken, veg onion, and peppers ratio in the curry.

Gary fumed: 'We had a curry from here last night, it was full of onions and peppers, three pieces of chicken.

'I rang them to complain as we have been using this place for years, and the manager sticks to their [sic] policy. Only offering one main course as a gesture. Do not use.'

'Having strayed from your usual order of chicken tikka masala yesterday, you ordered a chicken jalfrezi, a dish described on our menu as 'with sliced onions and peppers'.

'However your claim to have received only three pieces of chicken in a dish that always contains seven or eight pieces is frankly absolutely nonsense”.

'Our chefs have absolutely no reason to short-change any of our customers and management would absolutely not endorse nor encourage such behavior. If we had done, we certainly would not have remained in business here for almost 25 years.'

The response clarified: 'An important point to note here is regarding our policy on issues; as explained to you, on the rare occasion there is an issue with any meal, it must be raised to us on the same day.

'Not the next day as you did. This is to prevent anyone from abusing our issues policy, your order was placed, prepared, and delivered earlier in the evening yesterday”.

'You claimed to have only eaten the meal after midnight and therefore your reporting of the issue today is justified, disingenuous to say the least. Nevertheless, you were offered a replacement without debate which was accepted by your wife”.

'Clearly unsatisfied with the outcome, you then called back yourself a few minutes later and demanded an additional meal free of charge so that you can enjoy your meal with your wife.'











