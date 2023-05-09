Killer Bees Cause Fatalities After Bus Plunges Off Cliff

Bus carrying 45 passengers fell off a ravine in Nicaragua

Bus crashed into several Africanized bee hives

Four people, including an eight-year-old girl, died from bee stings

On May 9th, 2023, a tragic incident took place in Nicaragua when a bus carrying 45 passengers fell off a ravine.

The accident occurred on the way to La Rica in the San Sebastian De Yali area of Central America.

While the initial fall didn't result in any casualties, the passengers faced another deadly threat after the bus crashed into several Africanized bee hives.

The angry bees swarmed the vehicle, and the passengers were left to battle the killer bees as they tried to escape the wreckage.

The victims of this horrific incident included Eneyda Torrez Zelaya, aged 47, her daughter Andrea Carolina Garcia Torrez, aged 8, Dilcia Flores Amparo, aged 32, and Santos Arnulfo Calderon Castellon, aged 34, as reported by local media.

However, it was the death of the eight-year-old girl that shocked the world, as she was stung to death by the killer bees after surviving the initial fall.

The bus driver, Santos Ismael Herrera, has been named as the person responsible for the accident, as he reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to a mechanical failure.

The bus plummeted around 50 meters into the ravine, crashing into a coffee plantation where the bee hives were located.

The passengers had to battle the swarm of angry bees as they awaited rescue, but unfortunately, not everyone made it out alive.

Locals tried to help the trapped passengers, but the swarm of bees made it impossible to reach them.

The victims were covered in thousands of bright red bee stings, and the images are nothing short of terrifying.

The injured passengers were eventually rescued and taken to the hospital, but their current condition remains undisclosed.

The investigation into the accident is still ongoing, and it's unclear how many passengers were injured in the incident.

Footage from the scene shows a number of the injured passengers being loaded onto the back of a pickup truck before being taken to the hospital. This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of mechanical failure and the unpredictable nature of accidents.

Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims during this difficult time.



