Love Blooms From A Legacy: The Heartwarming Story Behind A Grandma's Gift

Reddit post shares man's love story from late grandma's gift

While buying cabinet for china, he meets woman selling her grandma's cabinet

They connect over shared interests, go on date on man's birthday

This heartwarming Reddit post tells the story of how a man's love story began with a gift from his late grandmother, and it's sure to leave you with a smile.

When the man attempted to purchase a cabinet to store his grandmother's china, he never expected it would lead to such a beautiful outcome.

With its viral reach, this tale has captured the hearts of many.

“I bet both grannies are tickled pink in the afterlife over this,” reads the caption of the post. A screenshot was shared alongside details of the love story. “Okay, so disclaimer I am a guy, but really cute story,” reads the first line of the story. The next lines explain how the man received his gift and went to a Facebook marketplace to look for a cabinet to store his gifts. He connected with a woman who was looking forward to selling her china cabinet that she received as a gift from her late grandmother.

“When I arrived we found out we both loved antiques, same age, both single, same college major. A few weeks later after she gave me her #, I texted her asking her out on a date, and our first date just happened to be on my birthday. I guess you can say she owns the china cabinet again. Lol. My name is Ben. Her name is Heather. She's a microbiologist and I'm a wetlands scientist,” reads the rest of the story.

Just one day ago, the post was shared and has since taken the internet by storm.

With over 37,000 upvotes and counting, it's clear that this touching story has captured the hearts of many.

Along with the incredible number of upvotes, the post has also garnered a multitude of sweet comments.

“I'm imagining the two grandmas in the afterlife conspiring to make this happen,” posted a Reddit user. “This could honestly be the plot of a cute rom-com movie,” joined another. “Amazing,” expressed a third. “The wholesome story we all needed to start the week,” wrote a fourth.