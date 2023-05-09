Netizens Claims That Walkers Crisps Have Unusual 'BB' Detail On The Packet

If Walkers is your choice then you might have noticed a similarity on every packet of chips.

Crispy chips are one of those snacks that once you start eating, it's really difficult to stop. They are super crispy and delicious which is come in several flavors, and brands. Walkers crisps are one of the crispy chips brands which everyone adores, but it has some unusual detail on the packet that people don’t like it.

If Walkers is your choice then you might have noticed a similarity on every packet of chips, which is the expiry date, which always goes out of date on a Saturday in each packet of chips. The real reason behind the expiry date is pretty mundane.

'Please also be aware, every single packet of Walker's crisps goes out of date on Saturdays,' one Reddit user revealed on a Casual UK post.

Someone checked and confirmed that it was the case, commenting: 'Just checked all crisps in my house, can confirm all expire on a Saturday. WTF?'

Walkers explained: 'In the manufacturing sites we work on production weeks which start on a Sunday.

'All products produced in that week will have the same Best Before date.

'As the weekends on Saturday, the Best Before date will always end on a Saturday.'











