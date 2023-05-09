One-eyed Goat With Human-like Appearance Baffles Community

Mutant goat with human-like face and beard born in Indonesia

Goat diagnosed with rare congenital disorder cyclopia

Goat only lived for 20 minutes before passing away

Villagers in Indonesia were left shocked by the birth of a mutant goat on May 7.

0 Goat only lived for 20 minutes before passing away 0 Mutant goat with human-like face and beard born in Indonesia 0 Goat diagnosed with rare congenital disorder cyclopia

The one-eyed baby goat was born with a human-like face and beard and survived for only 20 minutes.

The nanny goat gave birth to two kids, but the other one was born normally. The unusual appearance of the mutant goat left the community astonished. It was born in Pandan Indah, Central Lombok Regency.

The owner's neighbor, 26-year-old Masdar Farid, told local media: 'The one-eyed goat is quite strange, it does not have fur and has a somewhat strange color.

'It even looks like a human face because of its beard.'

The mutant goat's life was short-lived as it died just 20 minutes after its birth, but not before attracting the attention of locals and nearby villagers who came to witness its unusual appearance.

After the goat's demise, its owner, Suprapto, who is 30 years old, buried it in a shallow grave.

Masdar added: 'It lived for about 20 minutes and then died. It was watched by the residents before being buried by Mr. Suprapto.

'Last night (7th May), many residents wanted to see the one-eyed goat. Even residents from Kabul Village came to see the one-eyed goat.'

The head of the Central Lombok Agricultural Agency, Taufikurrahman Puanote, revealed that the one-eyed mutant goat was diagnosed with cyclopia, a rare congenital disorder.

This disorder occurs when the eye orbits fail to divide into two cavities, resulting in either a single eye field or two fields that are very close together.

In a separate incident, a farmer named Leslie Hunewill was amazed when one of her cows gave birth to a calf with two heads.

Although this is a rare occurrence, with only 0.039% of births resulting in two-headed cows, it is still estimated to be around one in every 2,500 births.



