Optical Illusion: Can You Find 218 Among 278s In Just 5 Seconds?

Optical illusions challenge our brain and eyes to work together.

The task is to find the number 218 hidden among many numbers that look similar to 278.

Participants have only 5 seconds to find the hidden number.

Optical illusions are a type of visual trickery that can change the way we think. They challenge our brains and eyes to work together, which can be a great exercise for them.

4 Participants have only 5 seconds to find the hidden number. 4 Optical illusions challenge our brain and eyes to work together. 4 The task is to find the number 218 hidden among many numbers that look similar to 278.

Research shows that regularly practicing optical illusions or other types of challenges that require logical and critical thinking can help improve problem-solving abilities.

Before we start, let's quickly count the number of arrows in a picture in 7 seconds.

Now onto the main challenge.

The challenge is to find the number 218 in a series of numbers that mostly contain 278.

Are you ready for the challenge?

Let the games begin.

Optical Illusion - Spot 218 among 278s in 5 Seconds

​



Can you find the number 218 among many numbers that look similar to 278?

You have only 5 seconds to do it. It may be tricky, but give it a try!

Optical illusions are a fun way to test how well someone can observe and think. They can also help keep the brain healthy as we get older.

In one particular illusion, you have to find the number 218 hidden among other numbers that look similar, like 278.

This can be challenging because of how the numbers are arranged.

But solving this illusion is a good exercise for the brain and can help improve critical thinking skills. You only have 5 seconds to find the hidden number, which makes it even more exciting!

Have you spotted the number?

No?

Focus on the image a little harder and you may spot it soon.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you successfully spotted the number 218?

It seems that some people have already found the number 218. If you have found it, congratulations! You are one of the few people who did it quickly.

If you didn't find it, don't worry. You tried your best, and that's important.

The solution is provided below, so you can see where the number was hidden.

Find Number 218 in 5 Seconds - Solution

​



The number is located on the right side of the picture, in the ninth column. It is the second number from the bottom.