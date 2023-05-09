People Spot Clever Message Behind The LG Logo

People are just realizing that LG is one of those brands who has a hidden message behind its logo.

As per reported: "These hidden messages help LG to appear more approachable and inviting."

The LG Company also shared the information about the meaning behind their branding.

There are so many things that people realize the purpose behind its origin after many years, like how T-shirts got their name, what ASOS stands for and the real meaning behind the word turquoise.

Logo has its own hidden meaning as it is the virtual representation of a company or an Organization. People are just realizing that LG is one of those brands that has a hidden message behind its logo.

The LG logo has a big red smiley face which was placed next to the letter LG, But it has more meaning than just that.

If you look closely at the logo you are able to find that the brand's letter makes up the face itself. Just look at the letter “L” which was acting as the nose and the curve of the “G” creates the outside of the face and the smile.

'LG is the brand that is Delightfully Smart. 'Life's Good' slogan and futuristic logo are a great representation of what we stand for,' their website reads.

'Global, Tomorrow, Energy, Humanity, and Technology are the pillars that this corporation is founded on; with the capital letters L and G positioned inside a circle to center our ideals above all else, humanity.

'The symbol mark stands for our resolve to establish a lasting relationship with, and to achieve the highest satisfaction for our customers.'

They continued: 'The letters 'L' and 'G' in a circle symbolize the world, future, youth, humanity, and technology. Our philosophy is based on Humanity. Also, it represents LG's efforts to keep close relationships with our customers around the world.

'The symbol mark consists of two elements: the LG logo in LG Grey and the stylized image of a human face in the unique LG Red color”.

'Red, the main color, represents our friendliness and also gives a strong impression of LG's commitment to delivering the best.

'Therefore, the shape or the color of this symbol mark must never be changed.'