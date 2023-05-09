Read Viral: AI Creates Realistic Female Versions Of Famous Indian Cricketers

Chatbots like ChatGPT and Midjourney can create high-quality content.

AI technology creatd realistic female versions Dhoni and Kohli.

The post was shared on Instagram.

People are amazed by the abilities of artificial intelligence (AI), which has surprised and impressed them with its capabilities.

Chatbots such as ChatGPT and Midjourney create high-quality content and images that are comparable to those produced by professional writers and artists.

The female versions of famous cricketers such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, and Ravindra Jadeja were very realistic.

The post was shared on Instagram along with the caption, "AI swipes the gender of Indian Cricketers. Made using Midjourney AI,"





So far, the post has gathered more than 2K likes, and the count is still increasing. It also received a number of interesting comments from netizens.