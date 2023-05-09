Somerset Gimp arrested for public nuisance in Bleadon, England.

Seen crawling on the ground in a latex suit, police detained the suspect quickly.

Police have increased patrols and are urging witnesses to come forward.

The Somerset Gimp is a mysterious and infamous figure in the southwestern county of England who has been terrorizing local villagers for years.

This enigmatic character, dressed in a black rubber suit, has been seen jumping out at people and startling them.

Despite numerous attempts by law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend the culprit, his identity and motives remain unknown.

However, the Somerset Gimp recently made headlines once again, after being arrested for his bizarre latex antics.

This time, he was spotted writhing and crawling on the ground weirdly, causing alarm among the locals.

The authorities were alerted to his presence by a concerned citizen at 12:07 am on May 9, and he was promptly taken into custody.

It is unclear why the Somerset Gimp engages in such strange behavior or what his ultimate goal is.

While some have speculated that he may be seeking attention or simply indulging in a fetish, others have expressed concern over the potential danger he poses to the community.

Despite the efforts of the police, the Somerset Gimp has remained anonymous and his true intentions remain a mystery.

As news of his latest arrest spreads, many in the community are left wondering whether they will ever be able to solve the mystery of the Somerset Gimp and put an end to his reign of terror.

They reported ''a man wearing latex had jumped out in front of her vehicle on Accommodation Road'' in the village of Bleadon.

A police spokesman said: ''A man is currently in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance following an incident in Bleadon overnight.

''A member of the public called us at 12.07 am to report a man wearing latex had jumped out in front of her vehicle on Accommodation Road.

''Officers arrived at the scene three minutes after the call was received and located and detained a man aged in his 30s nearby.

''The man has previously been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance about incidents in the Cleeve, Claverham, and Yatton areas in October last year.

''He remains under investigation for these incidents.''

The community is expected to be greatly concerned after Inspector Graeme Hall, from the local policing team, acknowledged the reappearance of the Somerset Gimp.

He added: “We took this morning’s report extremely seriously and had officers on the scene within minutes which ultimately led to the arrest being made.

“To reassure the community, we will be carrying out extra patrols in the Bleadon area, and anyone concerned about this, or any other incident, is encouraged to speak to an officer.”

If anyone witnessed a man behaving suspiciously in the Bleadon vicinity during the night or possesses any CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam recordings that could assist with our investigation, please dial 101 and give the reference number 5223107134 to the operator.



