Swiggy's Ed Sheeran Food Challenge Goes Viral, Fans Can't Stop Guessing!

Swiggy, the popular food delivery app, has a knack for creating engaging social media posts that capture the attention of netizens.

Recently, they posted a tweet featuring singer Ed Sheeran, asking followers to guess what he was eating.

The tweet received numerous responses, including one from the singer, proving yet again Swiggy's ability to draw in a large audience.

Just 48 hours ago, this post was shared and it quickly garnered a lot of attention, receiving numerous likes and comments.

What's more, the post even managed to catch the eye of Ed Sheeran himself, who responded with a comment of his own, questioning whether the meal featured in the post included ketchup with the chips.

'What's Ed Sheeran eating here? Wrong answers only,' wrote Swiggy in a tweet.

The picture shows Ed Sheeran standing in an eatery with a blue monster standing beside him.

An individual wrote, 'Bittoo tikki wala ki tikki.' Another added, 'Chai, pakode on balcony.' A third shared, 'Fish and Chips? Not something on the Indian Swiggy audience's wish list!' Some others also mentioned food items like chole bhature, aloo parathe, gol gappe, biryani, soan papdi, and more! What do you think about this post?



