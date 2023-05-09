Swiggy's Tweet About Ed Sheeran's Food Preferences Gets Singer's Attention

Swiggy is a food delivery app.

They recently tweet about singer Ed Sheeran.

The post was posted on Twitter.

The food delivery app Swiggy often shares engaging posts on their Twitter handle that catch the attention of netizens, such as food-related puzzles and memes.

4 The post was posted on Twitter. 4 Swiggy is a food delivery app. 4 They recently tweet about singer Ed Sheeran.

Their latest tweet about singer Ed Sheeran has garnered a response from many people, including the singer himself.

The video was posted along with the caption on Twitter, 'What's Ed Sheeran eating here? Wrong answers only,'

what's ed sheeran eating here? wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/elO6gn2TGm — Swiggy (@Swiggy) May 7, 2023

Swiggy, a food delivery app, shared a post on Twitter about singer Ed Sheeran two days ago, which has received many likes and comments since then. Ed Sheeran also responded to the tweet, expressing his surprise at the idea of having chips without ketchup.



















