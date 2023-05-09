UK Deadman's Island Is Filled With Human Remains And Coffins

200 years ago, this island was used to bury contagious people.

The mysterious island is just opposite to the Queenborough in the Isle of Sheppey.

People are not allowed to go there as it is now a bird breeding and nesting site.

The island is situated on the north Kent coast and just 40 miles away from London. The island gives the feel of a horror film after seeing it.

This island is littered with human remains because it was previously used as a burial site for convicts who died from contagious diseases aboard 'prison ships' more than 200 years ago.

In 2017, one of the best news channel got special permission to visit the island

'What I saw there will stay with me forever,' presenter Natalie Graham previously said.

'This is a really strange sight. I would imagine there can’t be anywhere on earth like this.”

Director Sam Supple added: 'It is like being on the set of a horror film. It looks so surreal, it’s like an art department has designed it. There are open coffins and bones everywhere”.

“There are memorials to other prisoners who died aboard hulks, such as one in Chatham, Kent, but these men have nothing.”

The area around the island is called the “Coffin Bay', because there were a lot of open coffins and human remains strewn along the banks.







