Watch Viral: Shan Masood Humilated With 'Parchi' Slogans By Pakistani Crowd

The Babar Azam-led team Pakistan failed to retain their ODI No. 1 ranking after losing by 47 runs to New Zealand in the fifth ODI. Pakistan was going for a Kiwi whitewash after winning the first four games, but the visitors redeemed themselves in the final game to complete the series on a high note. NZ batted first and scored 299, thanks to Will Young's 87, Tom Latham's 59, and Mark Chapman's 43.

The wickets have been very flat in the series, and Pakistan would have backed themselves to reach the objective. The New Zealand bowlers, on the other hand, were spot on and didn't give Pakistan a chance. Pakistan was dismissed for 252, with Iftikhar Ahmed remaining undefeated on 94.

Meanwhile, following the game, an unpleasant incident occurred in which some spectators were spotted taunting Pakistan batter Shan Masood. The cries of 'Parchi,' which signifies a player was recruited into the team due to recommendation or favoritism, can be plainly heard in the match's viral footage. Shan Masood struggled with the bat, scoring only 52 runs in three matches.



