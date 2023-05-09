Who Knew Owls Could Run? Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Disbelief!

Video of owl running goes viral on social media

Clip is unique as most owl videos show them perched or camouflaged

Video has attracted close to 2,000 upvotes and numerous comments on Reddit

A new video featuring an owl running has been making waves on social media.

4 Video has attracted close to 2,000 upvotes and numerous comments on Reddit 4 Video of owl running goes viral on social media 4 Clip is unique as most owl videos show them perched or camouflaged

Unlike the usual videos of owls resting on trees or blending into their surroundings, this clip shows the bird running toward the camera.

The video simply captioned 'Running Owl,' has left many viewers surprised.

Posted on Reddit around 15 hours ago, the video has already accumulated close to 2,000 upvotes, with the number steadily increasing.

The video has also generated numerous comments from people, with many expressing their surprise at seeing an owl running.

It's not often that one comes across a video of an owl running, which is what makes this particular clip so unique.

Owls are known for their incredible hunting skills and their ability to fly silently through the night, but seeing one running is not something you see every day.

The video has sparked a lot of interest and curiosity among viewers, with many wondering why the owl was running and where it was headed.

While we may never know the answers to these questions, the video is a reminder of how fascinating and diverse nature can be.

It's also a testament to the power of social media in sharing and spreading content that can bring joy and wonder to people's lives.

“Good evening madam, owl be your waiter this fine evening,” joked a Reddit user. “This is simply an owl pulling up to the drive-thru,” joined another. “What a distinguished gentleman,” posted a third. “It’s a photo, not an owl,” commented a fourth, referencing a character from the famous cartoon series Pokemon. “They are cuter when they run,” wrote a fifth.



