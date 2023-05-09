Wild night in Rishikesh: Bull-riding culprit apprehended by law enforcement

Video of drunk man riding a bull in Tapovan, Rishikesh went viral

Uttarakhand Police confirmed video's authenticity

Legal action taken against man and warned not to mistreat animals

In the Tapovan region of Rishikesh, a video of an intoxicated man riding a bull at night has gone viral on social media.

The Uttarakhand Police has confirmed the authenticity of the video, which caused a disturbance in the area and resulted in animal abuse.

Authorities have taken legal action against the man and cautioned him against attempting such dangerous stunts in the future.

“Taking cognizance of the video that circulated on social media showing a drunk youth riding a bull in Tapovan Rishikesh late at night on May 5, legal action was taken against the youth. He was also warned not to misbehave with animals in the future,” wrote Uttarakhand Police while sharing a video on Twitter. The inebriated man chants, “Kailash Pati Nath ki Jai Ho,” as he charges the bull through the street.

The video, which was shared on May 8th, has garnered nearly 5,000 views and a considerable number of likes.

Netizens have responded to the post with a flurry of comments.

“Good step,” wrote an individual. Another added, “Don’t leave him, put him behind bars.” “Rodeo in Rishikesh!” expressed a third.



