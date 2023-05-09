Wine And Lollipops: Woman Survives 5 Days Lost In Australian Forest

Woman survives 5 days lost in Australian forest with wine and lollipops

Massive search operation finds woman lost in Australian forest

Police rescue woman lost in Australian forest for 5 days

The amazing survival story of a woman who got lost in the Australian forest for five days has gone viral.

4 Police rescue woman lost in Australian forest for 5 days 4 Woman survives 5 days lost in Australian forest with wine and lollipops 4 Massive search operation finds woman lost in Australian forest

The 48-year-old woman, named Lillian, had planned a short trip and packed some snacks, lollipops, and a bottle of wine.

Unfortunately, her vehicle got stuck in the mud after she took a wrong turn and reached a dead-end road where there was no mobile coverage.

When Lillian didn't make her usual call to her loved ones, they raised the alarm, prompting a massive search operation by the police, which eventually led to her location.

“Lillian was found a good 60 kilometers away from the nearest town, and due to health issues, she was unable to try and walk for help, so stayed with her car,” Wodonga Police Station Sergeant Martin Torpey said in an official statement.

The statement further adds, “She was only planning a short-day trip so had only taken a couple of snacks and lollies with her but no water. The only liquid Lillian, who doesn’t drink, had with her was a bottle of wine she had bought as a gift for her mother so that got her through. While she couldn’t move her car, she was able to use the heater overnight to give her some warmth.”

The Victoria Police even shared aerial footage of the region where the Lillian was found with the caption, “See the moment Air Wing located a woman, who was missing for five days in dense bushland. Yesterday afternoon, Air Wing was conducting a sweep of the hilly terrain when they spotted Lillian’s car at the end of a dirt road in the Mitta Mitta bushland.”

In the video, we see Lillian waving at a helicopter, and soon after, a police van appears.

The officers approach her, and we can see them leading her toward the van as the clip continues.

Lillian was later taken to a hospital for medical attention due to dehydration after her ordeal.

Since it was posted on May 6, the tweet has amassed over one hundred thousand views and received numerous likes and comments.

“Oh, how wonderful to see such good news. I think I would have hugged the Police officers. So glad Lillian is in safe hands now,” posted an individual. Another added, “Emotional video to watch, What a wonderful job you all did.” “These sorts of stories make me so happy, an antidote to the other stuff that bombards us. Well done Victoria police and everyone who helped find Lillian,” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “Wow! Having been on a few land searches! you can’t describe the feeling of finding someone and returning them to their loved one. Congratulations to the Vic Police and the search teams.” “Smart for Lillian to have stayed with her car,” commented a fifth.







