Rishi Sunak Takes VIP Helicopter For Trip That Would Have Taken 1 Hour On Train

The purpose of his visit was to attend a GP surgery and pharmacy to promote the government's new initiative to reduce the burden on GP practices.

The train journey from London Waterloo to Southampton takes one hour and 14 minutes, while the helicopter journey took about the same amount of time.

Sunak reportedly boarded the helicopter at Wellington Barracks in Westminster after it left RAF Northolt and landed at Southampton Airport around 9.47 am.

When questioned about the fact that it would have taken only 90 minutes to travel from Westminster to Southampton by train, the spokesperson replied that the prime minister's mode of transportation varies depending on the events he attends due to his busy schedule.

The spokesperson further stated that the decision to use a helicopter was made by balancing the interests of the taxpayer and the efficient use of the prime minister's time.

This news comes after Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party suffered significant losses in the recent local elections, losing control of 49 councils and over 1,000 seats.