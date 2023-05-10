AI Images Of Billionaires Goes Viral

AI is revolutionizing art as the latest trend in the tech world, captivating attention and transforming various artistic creations.

Using the acclaimed AI tool, Midjourney, the artist, Sk Md Abu Sahid, generated jaw-dropping results.

Billionaires hitting the gym in the early morning, created with Midjourney AI.

The latest trend in the tech world is the widespread fascination with using artificial intelligence (AI) to transform and reimagine art. AI artists have taken the spotlight by creating AI-generated avatars for celebrities, reconstructing ancient civilizations, and even transforming politicians into rock stars. This trend has become the most popular and talked-about phenomenon in the art world.

Recently, an artist collaborated with AI to produce striking portraits of the world's renowned billionaires working out at the gym. These awe-inspiring artworks, despite being artificially generated, captivated viewers and garnered an overwhelmingly positive and enthusiastic reception.

The artist skillfully transformed the concept of business magnates like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Ratan Tata, and more, showcasing them in a new light as they simultaneously built wealth and muscles.

The caption accompanying the post showcasing eight AI-generated portraits read, 'Billionaires hitting the gym in the early morning.' 'Created using Midjourney AI.'