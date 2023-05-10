Nikola Jokic Makes History With Triple-Double In Game 5 Win

Nikola Jokic records 10th career playoff triple-double.

Nuggets take 3-2 series lead, needing one more win to advance.

Home team wins every game in series, with Game 6 in Phoenix.

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic recorded his 10th career playoff triple-double, the most by a center in NBA history, as his team won 118-102 against the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference playoffs.

Jokic's excellent all-around performance of 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists led the Nuggets to a 3-2 series lead, needing just one more win to advance to the next round. Despite his personal milestone, Jokic remained focused on the team's win.

'To be honest, I just like to win the game, so whatever it takes,' Jokic -- who is now averaging 35 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in the series against the Suns -- told reporters.

'Nikola never forces anything. I mean, he's a guy that literally will just read the game and take what the game offers,' Malone said.

3 Home team wins every game in series, with Game 6 in Phoenix. 3 Nikola Jokic records 10th career playoff triple-double. 3 Nuggets take 3-2 series lead, needing one more win to advance.

'I think sometimes we may take Nikola Jokic for granted because what he is doing is just incredible every single night.'

In Game 5, which occurred just two days after Nikola Jokic had shoved the Suns owner Mat Ishbia in Phoenix, the Nuggets defeated the Suns 118-102. The game was relatively even in the first half, but the Nuggets took control in the third quarter, scoring 39 points.

There was tension between the two teams, and Kevin Durant pushed Jokic after a technical foul was given to Bruce Brown for trying to eavesdrop on the Suns' huddle. In the fourth quarter, the Nuggets had a lead of over 20 points, and the Suns conceded the game by pulling their starters.

Brown was an essential player for the Nuggets, scoring 25 points off the bench, and Jokic praised his contribution.

'He can push the pace, he can defend, he can go downhill, and he had 10 free throws,' Jokic said. 'Going downhill, breaking that first line of defense ... He was really good today.'

Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray contributed 19 points each to the Nuggets' win, while Devin Booker scored 28 points and Kevin Durant added 26 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists for the Suns.

The home team has won every game in the series, and Game 6 will be played in Phoenix on Thursday.

Although facing elimination, Booker remains confident that the Suns can bounce back, citing their previous experiences.







