Alia Bhatt's Daughter Raha Brings A Smile To Her Face In The Most Adorable Way

Alia Bhatt shares endearing habit of her daughter Raha

Alia reveals it's the best thing that's ever happened to her

Alia Bhatt opened up about parenting her daughter Raha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt discussed raising her daughter Raha Kapoor and shared one endearing habit she's started 'the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life.' Alia Bhatt shared that while feeding her daughter, Raha started touching her face, which she considers to be the best thing that has ever happened to her.

Last April, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot and have a six-month-old daughter named Raha. Alia shared during her recent visit to New York for the Met Gala that it was the longest she has ever been away from Raha, almost four days.

During an interview, Alia Bhatt was asked about the most wonderful thing that had happened to her recently. In response, the Darlings star shared, “My daughter started touching my face. I think that’s the best thing that’s happened to me this past week. Because now when I’m feeding her, she just takes a minute, looks up at me and starts touching my face. It’s like a romantic moment between the two of us. And it’s literally the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life.”

Alia Bhatt discussed in the same interview how she filmed an action movie during her pregnancy and how being a mother has made her more patient. 'Every day is a new day with my daughter, and every day is a new day experiencing a new gesture or a new expression. I keep saying the most important thing I’ve learned is patience. I’ve always been a very impatient person, and if it’s possible, I became even more impatient over time. But I think having a baby and motherhood definitely gives you a sense of stillness, a sense of calm. I mean, it’s so highly demanding from the very beginning. It can be extremely overwhelming. But if you just go through it with patience, it really gives you a lot of inner strength,' Alia added.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects include her debut Hollywood film 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, as well as 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh, both produced by Karan Johar. She has also been cast in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa,' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, but filming has yet to begin.

