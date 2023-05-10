Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reflects On His Experience Working With Three Khans

Nawazuddin spoke up about working with all three Khans.

He has a great relationship with them.

Siddiqui collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan on Raees.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has been promoting his current film Afwaah with director Sudhir Mishra, recently spoke up about working with all three Khans: Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir. Even now, he has a great relationship with them. Salman and Nawazuddin collaborated on the films Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He was in the films Talaash and Sarfarosh with Aamir. Siddiqui collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan on Raees.

Nawazuddin stated, 'Working with them is a very entertaining experience. It’s their greatness, whether it is Salman, Shah Rukh or Aamir, whenever there is a content-driven film, they call me. That is because they know me and my work. They know me personally and that’s why the bonding is strong.'

He added, 'There is so much to learn from them – patience and stubbornness at the same time. After all that has happened, they work with such stubbornness and their power to sustain over all this time is something to learn from.'

The next movie starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Jogira Sara Ra Ra, which is directed by Kushan Nandy. Neha Sharma is playing the lead in the film.