Neena Gupta Slams Critics For Mocking Her Hindi-speaking Skills

Neena Gupta speaks out against those who belittle her for speaking in Hindi

Neena is proud of her manner of speech, clothing, and eating habits

Neena Gupta warned people against using the term ‘Hindi-medium’ for her

Neena Gupta, a well-known actress, shared a new video on Instagram where she strongly criticised those who mock her for speaking in Hindi and call her 'Hindi-medium' and 'TV actor'. In the video, which she shared on Wednesday, she sat in front of a beautiful mountain view and expressed her disappointment with people using these terms to belittle her. Neena has been sharing videos of herself speaking in Hindi on social media platforms.

Gupta talks in the video, “Mujhe ek baat kehni hai jo mujhe yaad ayi aur main bade din se kehna chah rahi thi... hamare desh mein na kuch terms hoti hai, jaise 'Arrey yeh toh TV actor hai'. Ek term hota hai 'yeh toh Hindi-medium hai', aur ek term hoti hai 'Arrey haath se kha rahi hai, chee! Churi-kaate se nahi kha rahi hai' (I have been wanting to say something for a few days. In India, we hear some terms like 'TV actor' or 'Hindi-medium'. Sometimes people also mock you for eating with your hands instead of using knife and fork).”

Neena added, 'Toh mere ko bohut bar boltein hain 'Hindi-medium hai' kyunki main achi Hindi bolti hoon, kyunki yeh meri matra bhasha hai. Toh main yeh kehna chaah rahi hoon ki isme hume kabhi sharam nahi karni chahiye (Many people call me 'Hindi-medium' because I speak well in Hindi as it is my mother tongue. I want to say, we should not be ashamed of speaking in Hindi).'

She also expressed satisfaction with herself, stating that she was proud of her manner of speech, clothing, and eating habits. 'I am proud to be 'Hindi-medium'. I am proud to eat and dress up the way I want to. And I am proud to be called a TV actor. Hum kayin baar gussa ho jate hai ki hume 'Hindi-medium' kaha, ya apne aap ko neecha samajhne lag jate hai. Nahi samajhna (Sometimes we get angry or look down upon ourselves, when people mock us for speaking in Hindi. Don't do that to yourself). I am proud to be what I am, if I feel from inside that I am doing the right thing. Am I right?'

A fan responded to her video by leaving a comment, “Yes absolutely. I don’t understand these stars, who want their children to act in Hindi films but always speak to them in English at home. Why would they do that? You live in India, you want them to act in Hindi films, why would you not teach them the language?' another user said, “Spanish talk in their language, Italians in Italian, French in French. Then why can’t Indians talk in Hindi?”

In a recent interview, Neena shared her honest opinions and thoughts on social media and interviews. She admitted to feeling envious after seeing Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone attend the Met Gala 2023 and Oscars 2023. Neena expressed that she would have liked to be a young actor today. 'I wish we also had the same kind of exposure. I think about it every passing minute. I feel envious every second (smiles). I wonder what if I was a young actor in this day and age! I could have achieved so much more. Having said that, I know that you can’t have everything that you wish for. I definitely do feel thankful for all the work that’s coming my way even at this age. But yes, I feel very, very jealous when I look at them wearing gowns and walking [on the global stage],' Neena said.

Neena Gupta's recent work was in the movie 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.' Her future projects include several films and a web series, such as Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Charlie Chopra and The Mystery Of Solang Valley,' R Balki's short film in 'Lust Stories 2,' Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino,' romantic comedy 'Pachhattar Ka Chhora,' 'Baa,' 'Ishq-E-Nadaan,' and 'Sabun,' where she stars alongside Jackie Shroff.







