Producer Vipul Shah Clarifies That The Kerala Story Is Not Against Muslims

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the producer and creative director of the movie 'The Kerala Story,' has addressed the negative reactions the film has received since its release. According to him, the film's focus is not on Muslims or Islam but on terrorists. The film, directed by Sudipto Sen, was released in theaters on May 5, but there have been calls in some states, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, to ban it.

The movie 'The Kerala Story' features Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in prominent roles, and has been granted tax exemption in Madhya Pradesh. Within five days of its release, it collected over ₹50 crore at the box office, with ₹11.14 crore earnings on Tuesday alone. The film has currently earned ₹56.86 crore in India. It is scheduled to release globally on May 12.

Vipul emphasized the importance of 'The Kerala Story' in a recent interview, 'is not against Muslims or Islam, it's against terrorists.' He also added, 'This film is not against a particular religion or caste. What has been most satisfying is that some people were posting angry, nasty and abusive messages against the film. Three of them have publicly apologised on the same platform after seeing the film, calling it a fantastic film. That's a very big vindication or validation of what we have been saying. I'm sure, with time, as temperatures go down, people will understand that this film is not against anyone, it's against terrorism. And we are appealing to all those who are against terrorism, to join us in our fight.'

The filmmaker mentioned that he was aware of the frequent elections taking place in India but did not let it deter him from making the film and bringing attention to the stories of those impacted. He also stated that the film showcases testimonials from families of the victims towards the end.

Vipul, who is married to actress Shefali Shah, recently directed a web series called 'Human' on Disney+ Hotstar, which starred his wife. He has also directed several movies, including 'Aankhen,' 'Waqt: The Race Against Time,' 'Namastey London,' 'London Dreams,' 'Action Replayy,' and 'Namaste England.' In addition, he is producing a movie called 'Force 4,' which is being directed by Abhinay Deo.