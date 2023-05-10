Punit Malhotra Shares Photo With Shah Rukh Khan On Set For New Project

Director Punit Malhotra shared a photo with Shah Rukh Khan from an undisclosed film set

Fans expressed their curiosity about the project

Punit Malhotra has previously collaborated with Shah Rukh on two films

Punit Malhotra, a director, posted a photo on Instagram with Shah Rukh Khan from an undisclosed film set, expressing how these days make all the hard work worth it. Fans showed their support and curiosity about the project, especially since Shah Rukh's previous movie, Jawan, has been pushed back to September 2023.

Punit share the photograph on Instagram with caption, 'There are days that make it all worth it. Just to be on set with the man… the charm, the charisma, the humility and the love is unmatchable! Thank you @iamsrk sir for all that you do and for being so gracious @dharma2pointo.'

The photo shared by director Punit Malhotra features Shah Rukh Khan and himself on a set, where Punit is seen explaining something to Shah Rukh. Shah Rukh is seen wearing a white shirt, blazer, and sunglasses, while Punit is dressed in a white T-shirt. Fans expressed their curiosity about the project Shah Rukh was working on, after the delay of his film 'Jawan' to September 2023.

Manish Malhotra, who is the director's uncle, left a comment on the post consisting of red heart and fire emojis. Casting director Shanoo Sharma also commented on the post. 'Ufff' with fire emojis. There was speculation among fans regarding the project that Shah Rukh Khan and director Punit Malhotra were working on together, after Punit shared a photo of the two on set. Reacting to the picture one fan wrote, 'Wowww what's happening???' Another user said, 'Looks dapper What's going onn??' Yet another fan stated, 'Aryan's brother.'

Coincidentally, the day on which Punit Malhotra shared a picture of himself and Shah Rukh Khan working on a new project was also the fourth anniversary of his last film, Student of the Year 2 (2019), which featured Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday.

Punit started his career as an assistant director on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) and has worked on Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai? (2002) by Hansal Mehta and Dostana (2008) by Tarun Mansukhani. He has previously collaborated with Shah Rukh on the films Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) and Paheli (2005) as an assistant director.

The director's first movie was 'I Hate Luv Storys' (2010) with Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan, followed by 'Gori Tere Pyaar Mein' (2013) with Kareena Kapoor and Imran Khan as well.

Shah Rukh Khan's last film 'pathaan' was highly successful, which co-starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and was directed by Siddharth Anand. His upcoming film, Jawan, which is directed by Atlee, was initially scheduled to release in June but has been postponed until September 7. Additionally, he has another film titled Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, set to release this year.

