On May 7, 2023, at Windsor Castle, Sonam Kapoor gave a spoken word performance at King Charles III's Coronation Concert. Sonam Kapoor dressed elegantly for the event in a gown by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead. While her admirers gushed over her lovely appearance, some online trolls mocked it, claiming that the patterned dress 'looks like a bedsheet.' A fashion blogger then defended Sonam by explaining the history of the chintz print. Sonam thanked him for comprehending and outlining the concept behind the print.

Aamir Ali Shah, a fashion blogger, shared a post on Instagram in which he went into great depth about the design of Sonam's dress. He said that the chintz pattern fabric has a fascinating history and that many people use it without being aware of the fabric's background.

According to Aamir Ali, he recently saw a comment on a photo of Sonam Kapoor wearing the outfit in which the netizen said that the clothing 'looks like a bedsheet' and questioned what was so amazing about it. Although these 'Chintz' patterns are now frequently used for bedsheets, curtains, and upholstery, he said that they were originally known as 'cheent' near the Indian Coromandel coast. The Chintz was once highly prized all over the world and contributed to a global revolution in fashion.

He added, 'Before Europe claimed these prints, cheent a plain weave glazed cotton fabric was printed, or painted in vivid colours and shipped across seas for decades.'

Europeans embraced 'indiene' decor to fill their houses with exotic fauna and flora depicted in amazing madder and indigo colours. Trade in this Indian printed cotton was booming up until the 17th century when European fabric makers rioted in protest of 'the tawdry, bespotted' cotton produced by 'Heathens and Pagans.'

He also mentioned that fake chintz was created in the Netherlands, Britain, and France as a result of colonial businesses' restrictions on cotton from India. Following this, European birds and plants were shown in the patterns.

Sonam Kapoor was also drawn to this picture, and she left a comment praising Aamir. Sonam wrote, 'Thank you for getting the whole point of this. Anamika designed the print.'

Sonam Kapoor gave a spoken performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir during the Coronation Concert. Sunita Kapoor, Sonam's mother, posted a video of the speech to Instagram with the caption, 'So proud! Such an honour!'



