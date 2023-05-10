DKK TO PKR and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan - 10 May 2023

- Pakistani Rupee Surges Against Danish Krone Today in Pakistan
Danish Krone TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 41.88 as per Inter-bank currency rates and DKK TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Danish Krone is PKR 41.98. Updated on, 10 May 2023. Danish Krone to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.
DKK TO PKR (Danish Krone Rate in Pakistan)The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Today
|41.88
|41.98
DKK TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.04
|192.54
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|British Pound
|GBP
|358.34
|358.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.37
|212.87
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|40.93
|41.03
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.88
|41.98
|Euro
|EUR
|312.09
|312.69
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.19
|36.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.08
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.80
|75.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214.33
|214.83
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|27.88
|27.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.62
|319.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.41
|8.45
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|77.42
|77.57
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.34
|284.84
