EUR TO PKR and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan - 10 May 2023

Web Desk 10 May , 2023 12:43 PM

Euro TO PKR buying exchange rate is  PKR 312.09 as per Inter-bank currency rates and EUR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro is PKR 312.69. Updated on, 10 May 2023. Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

EUR TO PKR (Euro Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
DATE BUYING SELLING
Today 312.09 312.69

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING
Australian Dollar AUD 192.04 192.54
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.59 762.59
British Pound GBP 358.34 358.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 212.37 212.87
Chinese Yuan CNY 40.93 41.03
Danish Krone DKK 41.88 41.98
Euro EUR 312.09 312.69
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.19 36.29
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.08 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.95 78.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.80 75.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 214.33 214.83
Swedish Krona SEK 27.88 27.98
Swiss Franc CHF 318.62 319.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.41 8.45
UAE Dirham AED 77.42 77.57
US Dollar USD 284.34 284.84
BOLNews.com , Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

