Gold Rate In Karachi - Today's Gold Rate In Karachi - 10 May 2023

language: English
Web Desk 10 May , 2023 01:19 PM

A single tola of 24-Carat  gold in Pakistan  is being sold at Rs 239,800 on Wednesday. Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

GOLD RATE IN KARACHI

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 199,590 the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 182,956 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 213,398.

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 239,800 PKR  2,705
Lahore PKR 239,800 PKR 2,705
Islamabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,705
Peshawar PKR 239,800 PKR 2,705
Quetta PKR 239,800 PKR 2,705
Sialkot PKR 239,800 PKR 2,705
Hyderabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,705
Faisalabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,705
The standards of gold rates  are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

