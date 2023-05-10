Gold Rate In Karachi - Today's Gold Rate In Karachi - 10 May 2023

Single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 239,800

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 199,590 the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 182,956 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 213,398.

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 239,800 PKR 2,705 Lahore PKR 239,800 PKR 2,705 Islamabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,705 Peshawar PKR 239,800 PKR 2,705 Quetta PKR 239,800 PKR 2,705 Sialkot PKR 239,800 PKR 2,705 Hyderabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,705 Faisalabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,705

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.



