Gold Rate In Karachi - Today's Gold Rate In Karachi - 10 May 2023

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 239,800 on Wednesday. Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.
GOLD RATE IN KARACHI
Single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 239,800
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 199,590 the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 182,956 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 213,398.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,705
|Lahore
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,705
|Islamabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,705
|Peshawar
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,705
|Quetta
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,705
|Sialkot
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,705
|Hyderabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,705
|Faisalabad
|PKR 239,800
|PKR 2,705
According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per
The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.
