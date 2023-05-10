Pakistani Rupee Maintains Steady Rate Against Indian Rupee on 10 May 2023

Overall, the PKR-inr exchange rate is steady, indicating a healthy foreign exchange market.

Balanced demand and supply factors in the market.

Interbank foreign exchange market expected to remain stable in the short term.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) remained stable against the Indian Rupee (INR) in the interbank foreign exchange market on 10 May 2023.

The PKR closed at Rs. 3.47 per INR, remaining unchanged from yesterday's closing rate.

According to market analysts, the steady exchange rate is due to (Indian Rupee) and stability in inflows of export revenues and worker remittances.

However, the demand for the INR may increase in the coming days due to upcoming external payments, which may put pressure on the PKR.

Overall, the interbank foreign exchange market is expected to remain stable in the short term due to balanced demand and supply factors.

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 3.47 3.58

INR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan