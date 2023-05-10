language: English
Pakistani Rupee Maintains Steady Rate Against Indian Rupee on 10 May 2023

Web Desk 10 May , 2023 12:43 PM

  • Interbank foreign exchange market expected to remain stable in the short term.
  • Balanced demand and supply factors in the market.
  • Overall, the PKR-inr exchange rate is steady, indicating a healthy foreign exchange market.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) remained stable against the Indian Rupee (INR) in the interbank foreign exchange market on 10 May 2023.

The PKR closed at Rs. 3.47 per INR, remaining unchanged from yesterday's closing rate.

According to market analysts, the steady exchange rate is due to (Indian Rupee) and stability in inflows of export revenues and worker remittances.

However, the demand for the INR may increase in the coming days due to upcoming external payments, which may put pressure on the PKR.

Overall, the interbank foreign exchange market is expected to remain stable in the short term due to balanced demand and supply factors.

DATE BUYING SELLING
Today 3.47 3.58

INR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING
Australian Dollar AUD 192.04 192.54
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.59 762.59
British Pound GBP 358.34 358.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 212.37 212.87
Chinese Yuan CNY 40.93 41.03
Danish Krone DKK 41.88 41.98
Euro EUR 312.09 312.69
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.19 36.29
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.08 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.95 78.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.80 75.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 214.33 214.83
Swedish Krona SEK 27.88 27.98
Swiss Franc CHF 318.62 319.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.41 8.45
UAE Dirham AED 77.42 77.57
US Dollar USD 284.34 284.84

