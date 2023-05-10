Doja Cat Confesses Her Last Two Albums Were 'Cash-Grabs'

Doja Cat admits her last two albums were "cash-grabs".

The artist behind the popular song 'Kiss Me More,' who is known for occasionally deleting her statements on Twitter, recently announced to her 5.5 million followers that she will no longer be putting out 'average pop' music. She expressed her belief that her albums 'Planet Her' in 2021 and 'Hot Pink' in 2019 were primarily focused on financial gain.

After making a previous post about her upcoming album being titled 'Hellmouth', the 27-year-old artist Doja later changed her statement and revealed that her next LP will be called 'First Of All'.

She tweeted: 'planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it. now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop. (sic)'

She added: 'its not called hEllMoUth either its called 'First of All' and yes I'm announcing the album title right now. (sic)'

