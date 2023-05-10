Jennifer Garner Opens Up About Maintaining A 'nice' Public Image

Jennifer Garner expresses discontent with her public image as being overly "nice".

She said she scowls at people before they can walk up to her.

“I've definitely had days where I just can't do it,” stated the 51-year-old.

Speaking with Allure, Garner revealed, “The problem with, ‘Oh, she's so nice’ is that when I have any kind of boundary, people think of it as much more than it actually is.”

The 13 Going On 30 actress continued, “The problem is being recognized on a day where I'm not so nice or when I have blackness in my soul.”

Elaborating on more, the Peppermint actress noted, “I scowl at people before they can walk up to me. I'm not perfect, and I don't think I'm rude, but I'm not good at being fake.”

“I'm an open-book kind of person,” mentioned the Alias actress.

In another part of the interview, Garner, who has three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, discussed the challenges of being a celebrity and the associated pressures.

“I was on baby watch by paps every single day, which is why, it became difficult to hold a conversation with people,” remarked the actress.

Moreover, Garner also eliminated herself from all celebrity news sources, adding, “I learned a while ago that I'm way too sensitive to what is written about me, my family.”



