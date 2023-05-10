Kellie Pickler's Husband's Death Confirmed As A Suicide

Kellie Pickler's husband's death has been confirmed as a suicide.

They discovered the lifeless body of Kyle Jacobs.

Police says that he had passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On February 18th, police responded to a distress call at the residence of the country singer in Nashville. Tragically, they discovered the lifeless body of Kyle Jacobs, who had reportedly died by suicide. The findings of the autopsy report have since validated the initial assessment made by the authorities.

As reported by Taste of Country, the toxicology results revealed that the 49-year-old songwriter had no traces of drugs in his system during the time of his passing.

However, it was noted that he had a history of 'pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use.'

Pseudoseizures are described as 'attacks that may look like epileptic seizures but are not epileptic and instead are caused by psychological factors.'

After being unable to open the door to a room in her residence and unable to find Kyle, Kellie contacted the police for assistance. She had sought help alongside her personal assistant.

The Nashville police department confirmed the discovery of Kyle's lifeless body, saying that he had passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They added: 'His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.'







