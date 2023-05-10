Pedro Pascal To Star In 'Weapons'

The 48-year-old actor has been cast in the upcoming film.

The 48-year-old actor has been cast in the upcoming film, directed by Zach Cregger, known for his acting and his hit horror film 'Barbarian'.

While the plot remains undisclosed, the new film is characterized as a sprawling horror masterpiece, akin to 'Magnolia', the 1999 Paul Thomas Anderson film renowned for its multiple interconnected storylines and starring Tom Cruise, Melinda Dillon, and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Details about Pascal's character have not been revealed yet, but the film's producers are targeting an autumn shoot.

Recently, it was announced that Pedro is in the final stages of negotiations to join the cast of the 'Gladiator' sequel.

In the highly anticipated sequel to Sir Ridley Scott's historical epic, 'The Last of Us' star is set to share the screen with acclaimed actors Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, and Denzel Washington.















