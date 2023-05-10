Scarlett Johansson Expresses Admiration For Disney's

Scarlett Johansson shares her enthusiasm for Disney's upcoming live-action remake.

She disclosed her fondness for visiting Disney World multiple times annually.

The actress emphasized that her legal dispute had no impact on her affection for Disney.

Scarlett Johansson shares her enthusiasm for Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

4 The actress emphasized that her legal dispute had no impact on her affection for Disney. 4 Scarlett Johansson shares her enthusiasm for Disney's upcoming live-action remake. 4 She disclosed her fondness for visiting Disney World multiple times annually.

During an interview with Variety, the actress from The Prestige disclosed her fondness for visiting Disney World multiple times annually, despite her ongoing lawsuit against the studio concerning Marvel royalties.

We had annual passes to Disney World, and I have a real passion for the Disney parks,” said the 38-year-old.

The Nanny Diaries star recalled, “When I was growing up, it was a great time for Disney animation — The Little Mermaid and Aladdin and Lion King with the incredible soundtrack.”

“I will be pre-buying tickets to new The Little Mermaid,” stated the Iron Man 2 actress.

For those unaware, Scarlett previously initiated legal action against Disney for the simultaneous release of the Black Widow film in theaters and on a streaming platform.

Nevertheless, the actress emphasized that her legal dispute had no impact on her affection for Disney.

“I've had such great working relationships with so many creatives [at Disney] and continue to. I believe in the magic of Disney,” she added.



