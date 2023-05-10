Tom Holland Opens Up About Year-long Sobriety On Mental Health Journey

Tom Holland has shared his experience of achieving sobriety.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on May 9th, 2023, the 26-year-old actor revealed that he has been sober for one year and four months.

The actor known for his role in Uncharted takes on the lead role and serves as an executive producer for Akiva Goldsman's series. In the show, Holland plays a timid and socially withdrawn teenager from Upstate New York who is taken into custody following a shooting incident at the Rockefeller Center in 1979.

The actor from Spider-Man: No Way Home revealed that during his involvement in the series, he experienced an improvement in his understanding of personal mental well-being, the individuals in his life, and the unfortunate circumstances that preceded the incident.

“Learning about mental health and the power of it, and speaking to psychiatrists about [the characters] Danny and Billy’s struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life,” he said, noting that he’d become better at “recognising triggers” and stressors, such as social media.

Holland added that while he is “no stranger” to the “physical aspects” of the job, but the mental aspect “really beat me up.”

“It took a long time for me to recover afterwards, to sort of get back to reality,” he admitted.

After nine months of filming, Holland reminisced about a specific instance where he felt compelled to create some distance between himself and the character he portrayed.

“I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life,” the actor said. “I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, ‘I’m going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.’ And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to … It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.”

Tom Holland also added that he hopes that The Crowded Room will lead the viewers “have more respect and more sympathy for people who are going through mental health issues.”



