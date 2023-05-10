Asia Cup 2023: PCB Chief Holds Crucial Talks With Asian Cricket Council ACC In Dubai

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi is holding talks with ACC officials in Dubai.

The BCCI wants the tournament to be held at a neutral venue.

The PCB proposed a hybrid model, which the BCCI declined.

Najam Sethi, the Chairman of PCB Management Committee, is currently in Dubai to hold talks with officials of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to resolve the deadlock on the venue of Asia Cup 2023.

These talks are considered crucial as they will decide the future of the tournament, which is scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan this year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declined to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and prefers that the event be held at a 'neutral' venue.

The PCB, on the other hand, wants to host the entire event in Pakistan, as it would help in bringing back international cricket to the country.

However, the BCCI is not inclined to accept the hybrid model proposed by the PCB, which would have allowed India to play their matches at a 'neutral' venue.

Previously, the PCB management committee chairman had urged for a practical solution to resolve the impending issue that could affect the hosting of the Asia Cup and Pakistan's involvement in the ICC World Cup this year.

During a media interview at the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) meeting, Sethi stated that the possibility of the Pakistan team participating in the ODI World Cup in India is slim.

“In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup, chances are there that the Pakistan government will not allow the Men in Green to cross the borders for their World Cup participation. In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer,” Sethi said. “There should be a middle way to solve problems that surely threaten the smooth hosting of ICC and ACC events. In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the government will not allow us to travel to India to figure in the World Cup matches,” he added.



