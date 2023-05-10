BCCI Aims To Secure 40% Of ICC Revenue

ICC's new revenue model may see India receiving 40% of ICC's net surplus earnings.

The model is based on the failed Big Three takeover of 2014.

BCCI may earn around $230 million annually between 2024-27.

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) new revenue-distribution model may see India receiving almost 40% of the ICC's net surplus earnings from the upcoming four-year commercial cycle according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

The proposed model is said to be based on the short-lived Big Three takeover of 2014.

In 2014, BCCI, CA, and ECB attempted to take over the decision-making of the International Cricket Council (ICC), but the plan failed and BCCI's share of ICC revenue decreased.

The new revenue distribution model, which draws from the 2014 plan, proposes a major difference, with BCCI expected to receive the largest percentage of the earnings.

As per ESPNcricinfo, if the new revenue-distribution model is accepted, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could earn about $230 million annually between 2024-27, which amounts to approximately 38.5% of the ICC's annual earnings of $600 million.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is expected to be the next highest earner with $41.33 million (6.89%), followed by Cricket Australia (CA) with $37.53 million (6.25%).

“The only other board projected to make over $30 million among the remaining nine Full Members is the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which could receive $ 34.51 million (5.75%)”, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Meanwhile, the earnings of the remaining eight Full Members are below 5%.

“Of the projected pool of $ 600 million, the 12 Full Members will get $ 532.84 million (88.81%), with the remaining $ 67.16 million (11.19%) going to the Associate Members,” the sports media company said.

The projected revenue estimate is based on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) expected earnings from the sale of its media rights, which are estimated to be more than $3.2 billion.

The ICC recently sold its media rights for the first time across five different regions globally, including India, which contributed significantly to the generated revenue.