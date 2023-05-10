David White To Step Down As NZC's Chief Executive In August

David White is only the fourth chief executive in NZC's history.

White assumed the duties in Feb 2012.

Before NZC, he was the chief executive of Wellington and Auckland rugby teams.

David White, the chief executive of New Zealand Cricket, has decided to leave the position in August.

4 Before NZC, he was the chief executive of Wellington and Auckland rugby teams. 4 David White is only the fourth chief executive in NZC's history. 4 White assumed the duties in Feb 2012.

White, who assumed the role in February 2012, is just the fourth chief executive to manage NZC since the acceptance of the Hood Report recommendations in 1995, following Chris Doig, Martin Snedden, and Justin Vaughan.

'NZC is in a secure financial position with a solid balance sheet and long-term commercial agreements in place,' he said in a statement. 'The BLACKCAPS are strong; women's cricket is healthy, our high performance programme is producing excellence, and the community game is stable. It feels like the right time to step aside.'

The New Zealand men's team won the first World Test Championship under White's leadership, and they also made it to three World Cup finals (one T20 and two 50-over World Cups). With the announcement that their women cricketers will receive the same match fees as the men under a new five-year contract in 2022, New Zealand also made significant strides toward pay equality under him.

'David's legacy has been immense,' Snedden, now serving as NZC board chair, said. 'Our high performance systems have never been stronger, our cricket network has a level of financial security and stability never before experienced, and the future for women and girls has never been brighter.

'David's commercial acumen has driven revenue, enabling increased investment across the organisation. His administrative skills have unearthed unique, bespoke solutions for our high-performance programmes and infrastructure - no better illustrated than in the all-weather, turf-based training facilities now located throughout the country.'

Before accepting the position with the NZC, White, a former Test cricketer, held the positions of chief executive of Wellington Rugby and Auckland Rugby.

'Under David, cricket in New Zealand has become far more inclusive, especially in regard to women and girls, our tangata whenua, and our Pasifika communities,' Snedden added.

'When you think of how he navigated the Covid-19 pandemic, preserving the integrity of the community, domestic and international game, and his strong influence at ICC level, it makes you realize just how lucky we've been to have him at the helm.'