Imam-ul-Haq Enters Top Four In ICC Rankings

Imam-ul-Haq grabs the fourth spot in ICC rankings.

Haris Rauf finished as the leading wicket-taker in PAK vs NZ ODI series.

Wasim Jr. moved to top 100 to 69th spot overall.

Imam-ul-Haq, a left-handed opener, went up one rank to take the fourth spot in the most recent update, further solidifying Pakistan's dominance of the ICC ODI Batting Rankings.

Imam, who had a wonderful home ODI series against the West Indies, received recognition for his outstanding performance in the most recent ranking update released by the cricket governing body.

With two half-centuries and a match-winning 90 in the third match of the five-match series, the left-handed opener proved to be a reliable contributor for his team in the home ODI series against New Zealand.

In the three games he participated in during the series, Imam-ul-Haq scored 174 runs at a respectable average of 58.

As a result, Pakistan now has three of the top four players ahead of this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup thanks to captain Babar Azam (first) and fellow opener Fakhar Zaman (third). It also moved Imam up one spot to fourth on the most recent ODI rankings.

The only player separating the Pakistani trio in the ODI Batting Rankings table is South Africa's Van der Dussen, who moved up from second position to replace Fakhar.

Along with the hitters, Pakistan's bowlers, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr., also advanced significantly after a respectable home series victory over New Zealand.

Rauf, who finished with nine wickets in the PAK vs. NZ ODI series, surged nine spots to 42nd, and Wasim Jr., who finished with six wickets in three games, escaped the top 100 and moved up to 69th overall.