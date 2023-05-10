British Council Cancels O-Levels, A-Levels Exams On May 11

British Council cancelled all examinations on May 11

The cancelled exams will not be taken taken.

Exams were cancelled after arrest of Imran Khan.

The British Council has cancelled all examinations scheduled for May 11 (Thursday) amid ongoing violent protests after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

4 Exams were cancelled after arrest of Imran Khan. 4 British Council cancelled all examinations on May 11 4 The cancelled exams will not be taken taken.

In a statement, British Council said all Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) including O-level and A-level papers, Pearson, University of London, ACCA and IELTS exams scheduled across Pakistan have been cancelled.

A British Council spokesperson said papers scheduled to be held in the morning and evening on Thursday have been cancelled across the country.

He said the examinations have been cancelled papers and not postponed. He said the exams will not be taken again due to their policies and standard practice across the world.

He said an examination paper consists of two parts and marks for the cancelled papers will be allotted on the basis of the first paper and performance of the students.

It must be mentioned that O-Levels and A-Levels examinations are being held in Pakistan. The British Council has sent a message to all candidates informing them of the decision.

British Council Country Director Uzma Yusuf said the exams have been cancelled as their first priority is the safety of the students and teachers.

A day earlier, the British Council also cancelled all the papers scheduled on May 10 (today) due to the emergency situation in the country following Imran Khan's arrest.

The British Council said that exams which were to be held in both morning and evening shifts have been cancelled.