PM Shehbaz Will Address Nation Today Or Tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has decided to address the nation in the context of the current situation in the country.

The prime minister will take the nation into confidence in his address, which may take place today or tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the federal government has approved the deployment of Army in Punjab on the request of the Provincial Home Department.

According to a notification issued by the Interior Ministry in this regard, the services of ten companies of Pakistan Army have been handed over to Punjab government.

The Army will assist the district administrations to maintain law and order across the province.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called out the politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, saying his blatant lies were all about maligning army without proof, running a media campaign against martyred troops and using religion for political gains.

“I have no doubt that your [Imran Khan’s] politics is defined by blatant lies, untruths, U-turns, and vicious attacks on institutions,” he said in a detailed tweet where he put counter-questions to Imran Khan against his earlier tweet.

PM Sharif said Imran Khan while on a trial for corruption was claiming legitimacy to overturn the legal and political system.

“Bending the judiciary to your whims and behaving as if rules don’t apply to you,” he said.

He pointed out that maligning Pakistan Army as an institution was a recurring pattern in Khan’s politics after his ouster from power.

“Did you not resort to constant mud-slinging of the leadership of the army & intelligence agency much before the Wazirabad attack?,” he questioned.