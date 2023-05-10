Manoj Bajpayee Admits That He Hasn't Had Dinner In 14 Years

Manoj Bajpayee has admitted that he hasn't eaten dinner in over a decade.

Manoj Bajpayee discussed his choice to eliminate dinner from his daily routine.

Manoj Bajpayee's next film will be the courtroom drama.

Manoj Bajpayee has admitted that he hasn't eaten dinner in over a decade. In a recent interview, the Family Man actor disclosed that he has eliminated dinner from his daily meal consumption in order to improve his health, and the decision has been beneficial.

4 Manoj Bajpayee's next film will be the courtroom drama. 4 Manoj Bajpayee has admitted that he hasn't eaten dinner in over a decade. 4 Manoj Bajpayee discussed his choice to eliminate dinner from his daily routine.

In a recent interview, Manoj Bajpayee discussed his choice to eliminate dinner from his daily routine and how he was inspired by his grandfather to do so.

On being asked how long has it been that the actor has let go of dinner, Manoj said, '13-14 saal ho gaye. I realized ki yaar ki mere grandfather bahut duble patle the... Aur bahut hi fit rehte the hamesha, toh I thought let me follow what he used to eat. Fir woh shuru jab maine kiya then mera wazan jo he control hona shuru hua. Mein kaafi energetic bhi feel kara aur kaafi healthy feel karna shuru kar diya. Then that was the time I decided that I will stick with this. Phir usme tweaking ye ki maine... fasting kabhi 12 ghante ka 14 ghante ka... raat ka dinner maine dheere dheere hatana shuru kiya.... After lunch, the kitchen is non-operational. It only operates when our daughter is back from hostel.' he said in the interview with Curly Tales. (It has been 13-14 years. I saw how my grandfather had a thin frame and was always fit. So I followed him and started to eat which helped me lose weight. I also felt a lot more healthy. I used to tweak it by fasting for 12 hours to 14 hours and slowly, I got rid of having dinner completely.)

Manoj noted that maintaining this practice was challenging at first. To satisfy his appetite, he used to drink a lot of water and eat some healthy biscuits. Following this lifestyle, according to the actor, also has a lot of useful consequences and protects the body away from numerous diseases and disorders such as diabetes, cholesterol, and heart-related ailments.





Manoj Bajpayee's next film will be the courtroom drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, for which a trailer was released a few days ago. Manoj plays a lawyer who decides to go up against a powerful godman. He wishes to bring justice to a minor who was abused by the godman. The film will premiere on May 23rd.







