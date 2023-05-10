Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin Announces Divorce From Husband

Sanna Marin has announced her divorce from husband Markus Raikkonen.

Marin and Raikkonen share a 5-year-old daughter and got married in 2020.

Marin and her party lost Finland's recent parliamentary election.

Sanna Marin, who is Finland's youngest prime minister and is currently in the process of leaving office, has revealed that she is getting a divorce from her husband of 19 years, Markus Raikkonen. Raikkonen confirmed the news on his Instagram account, stating that they had both filed for divorce.

'We are grateful for the 19 years together and our beloved daughter. We will remain best friends,' they said in separate Instagram stories.

“We’re still best friends, close to each other and loving parents. Going forward we will still spend time together as a family and with each other. We wish you will respect our privacy. We won’t comment further on this,” Marin wrote on Instagram.

Sanna Marin, Finland's youngest Prime Minister, who got married to Markus Raikkonen in 2020, has announced on Wednesday that she is getting a divorce from him after 19 years of being together. Marin and Raikkonen have a five-year-old daughter. Marin had mentioned on Instagram after her wedding in August 2020 that they have been together for a long time and have grown together into parents for their daughter.





