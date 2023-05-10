Lionel Messi Departs PSG To Join Cristiano Ronaldo In Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi leaves PSG after two years and is reportedly joining a club in Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi, a renowned football player, has left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after two years and is reportedly heading to Saudi Arabia where his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo plays.

He recently led Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, solidifying his position as the greatest football player of all time. However, Messi's European football career came to an abrupt end as PSG suspended him for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. This information was reported by AFP.

Although Messi scored 31 goals in 71 appearances for PSG, he failed to help them win a Champions League title. While Barcelona wanted to bring him back, he chose to go to Saudi Arabia despite concerns about the country's human rights record. Ronaldo is currently playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, but it is not yet clear which club Messi will join.

For years, the lack of a World Cup win had been used as evidence to suggest that Lionel Messi wasn't as great as Pele and Diego Maradona.

However, this argument ended after Messi led Argentina to win the 2022 World Cup in a thrilling final against France in Doha. In his 30-year football career, Messi won 37 club trophies, seven Ballon d'Or awards, and six European Golden Boots, as well as a Copa America title and an Olympic gold medal.

He has set numerous scoring and statistical records that may never be surpassed. During the World Cup final, Messi scored twice to help Argentina take the lead in extra time and ultimately win on penalties.







