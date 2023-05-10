language: English
Dimensity 9200+ Features Faster CPU And GPU Clocks While Consuming Less Power

Dimensity 9200+ Features Faster CPU And GPU Clocks While Consuming Less Power

Web Desk 10 May , 2023 01:24 PM

Dimensity 9200+ Features Faster CPU And GPU Clocks While Consuming Less Power
MediaTek has launched its third chipset this month, the Dimensity 9200+. In preliminary Geekbench 6 tests, it outperformed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The Dimensity 9200+ is an enhanced version of last year's Dimensity 9200 chipset.

The Dimensity 9200+ chipset is manufactured on TSMC's N4P node (second generation, 4nm) and features higher clock speeds for both its CPU and GPU. This includes all three CPU clusters, resulting in a 10% performance improvement compared to the original version of the chip.

The Dimensity 9200+ supports FHD+ at 240Hz, QHD+ at 144Hz, and dual 2.5K displays at 60Hz.

While the details of the ARM Immortalis G715 GPU remain undisclosed, MediaTek claims an average performance increase of 17%. The display adapter of the Dimensity 9200+ supports FHD+ resolution at 240Hz, QHD+ at 144Hz, and dual 2.5K displays at 60Hz. Refer to the table below for a comparison of the Dimensity 9200+ with the Dimensity 9200 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.


 Dimensity 9200 Dimensity 9200+ SD 8 Gen 2
Node N4P N4P N4
CPU Prime 1x Cortex-X3 @ 3.05GHz 1x Cortex-X3 @ 3.35GHz 1x Cortex-X1 @ 3.2GHz*
CPU Big 3x Cortex-A715 @ 2.85GHz 3x Cortex-A715 @ 3.0GHz 2x Cortex-A715 @ 2.8GHz + 2x A710 @ 2.8Ghz
CPU Little 4x Cortex-A510 @ 1.8GHz 4x Cortex-A510 @ 2.0GHz 3x Cortex-A510 @ 2.0Ghz
GPU Immortalis G715 Immortalis G715 (+17%) Adreno 740*
RAM LPDDR5X LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
5G sub-6GHz/mmWave (7.9Gbps) sub-6GHz/mmWave (7.9Gbps) sub-6GHz/mmWave (10Gbps)
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 (6.5Gbps) Wi-Fi 7 (6.5Gbps) Wi-Fi 7 (5.8Gbps)
Bluetooth BT 5.3 BT 5.3 BT5.3
Camera 320MP, 18-bit ISP 320MP, 18-bit ISP 200MP, 18-bit ISP
Video 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 120fps



* X1 @ 3.36GHz for Galaxy,
higher GPU clock too

It's worth noting that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset mentioned in the comparison table is the widely available variant. However, Samsung has an exclusive arrangement that allows them to utilize the X3 cores at a higher clock speed of 3.36GHz (compared to 3.2GHz) and the GPU at 719MHz (compared to 680MHz). This variant is specific to Samsung's devices.

In addition to delivering higher performance, the Dimensity 9200+ chip aims to achieve the same level of productivity while consuming less power. MediaTek provides the following examples of the expected power savings:

  1. 10-21% savings in popular games
  2. 35% savings in messaging apps
  3. 36% savings in Wi-Fi hotspot mode

Currently, both MediaTek and phone manufacturers are maintaining a level of secrecy, but it is highly anticipated that the initial phones featuring the Dimensity 9200+ chipset will be released soon.

