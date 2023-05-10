Dimensity 9200+ Features Faster CPU And GPU Clocks While Consuming Less Power

- MediaTek has introduced the Dimensity 9200+, its third chipset launch this month.
- In preliminary Geekbench 6 tests, the Dimensity 9200+ outperformed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
- The Dimensity 9200+ supports FHD+ at 240Hz, QHD+ at 144Hz, and dual 2.5K displays at 60Hz.
MediaTek has launched its third chipset this month, the Dimensity 9200+. In preliminary Geekbench 6 tests, it outperformed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The Dimensity 9200+ is an enhanced version of last year's Dimensity 9200 chipset.
The Dimensity 9200+ chipset is manufactured on TSMC's N4P node (second generation, 4nm) and features higher clock speeds for both its CPU and GPU. This includes all three CPU clusters, resulting in a 10% performance improvement compared to the original version of the chip.
While the details of the ARM Immortalis G715 GPU remain undisclosed, MediaTek claims an average performance increase of 17%. The display adapter of the Dimensity 9200+ supports FHD+ resolution at 240Hz, QHD+ at 144Hz, and dual 2.5K displays at 60Hz. Refer to the table below for a comparison of the Dimensity 9200+ with the Dimensity 9200 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
|Dimensity 9200
|Dimensity 9200+
|SD 8 Gen 2
|Node
|N4P
|N4P
|N4
|CPU Prime
|1x Cortex-X3 @ 3.05GHz
|1x Cortex-X3 @ 3.35GHz
|1x Cortex-X1 @ 3.2GHz*
|CPU Big
|3x Cortex-A715 @ 2.85GHz
|3x Cortex-A715 @ 3.0GHz
|2x Cortex-A715 @ 2.8GHz + 2x A710 @ 2.8Ghz
|CPU Little
|4x Cortex-A510 @ 1.8GHz
|4x Cortex-A510 @ 2.0GHz
|3x Cortex-A510 @ 2.0Ghz
|GPU
|Immortalis G715
|Immortalis G715 (+17%)
|Adreno 740*
|RAM
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|5G
|sub-6GHz/mmWave (7.9Gbps)
|sub-6GHz/mmWave (7.9Gbps)
|sub-6GHz/mmWave (10Gbps)
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7 (6.5Gbps)
|Wi-Fi 7 (6.5Gbps)
|Wi-Fi 7 (5.8Gbps)
|Bluetooth
|BT 5.3
|BT 5.3
|BT5.3
|Camera
|320MP, 18-bit ISP
|320MP, 18-bit ISP
|200MP, 18-bit ISP
|Video
|8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps
|8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps
|8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 120fps
|* X1 @ 3.36GHz for Galaxy,
higher GPU clock too
It's worth noting that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset mentioned in the comparison table is the widely available variant. However, Samsung has an exclusive arrangement that allows them to utilize the X3 cores at a higher clock speed of 3.36GHz (compared to 3.2GHz) and the GPU at 719MHz (compared to 680MHz). This variant is specific to Samsung's devices.
In addition to delivering higher performance, the Dimensity 9200+ chip aims to achieve the same level of productivity while consuming less power. MediaTek provides the following examples of the expected power savings:
- 10-21% savings in popular games
- 35% savings in messaging apps
- 36% savings in Wi-Fi hotspot mode
Currently, both MediaTek and phone manufacturers are maintaining a level of secrecy, but it is highly anticipated that the initial phones featuring the Dimensity 9200+ chipset will be released soon.
