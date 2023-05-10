Shocking CCTV Footage Captures Fatal Stabbing In Delhi

A man was fatally stabbed in Farsh Bazaar, Northeast Delhi, while bystanders watched.

A man was fatally stabbed in Farsh Bazaar, located in Northeast Delhi's Shahdara area, while bystanders watched. The entire incident was recorded by a nearby CCTV camera.

According to the CCTV footage, the victim, named Rahul, was walking in a narrow lane when he was attacked by another man who stabbed him multiple times in the head, neck, chest, back and stomach, despite Rahul's attempts to defend himself.

The CCTV footage shows that during the attack, some passersby stop and watch the attacker repeatedly stabbing the victim while others gather around the injured man, but no one attempts to intervene or provide any assistance.

The police reported that the attacker had a disagreement with Rahul regarding alcohol consumption, following which he ran to his home to grab a knife and stabbed Rahul. The attacker has been missing since the incident, and the police are searching for him.