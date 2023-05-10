Huawei Mate X3 Launched With 120Hz OLED Foldable Display & SD8+Gen 1

Huawei is launching its newest foldable smartphone, the Mate X3, in Europe after its initial release in China.

The device includes a 50-megapixel triple camera setup on the rear and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

Notable features of the Mate X3 include satellite connectivity, IPX8 water resistance, a lightweight design, and OIS support.

Huawei is preparing to release the Mate X3, its newest foldable smartphone, in Europe. Following its initial launch in China in March 2023, the foldable phone is now set to enter the global market. Here are the full details:

Following its initial announcement, Huawei has now officially launched the Mate X3 foldable phone in the European market. The Mate X3 is the latest addition to Huawei's foldable phone series and directly competes with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4. The device boasts a tall 7.85-inch primary screen with an OLED panel and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz, accompanied by a 6.4-inch cover display.

0 Notable features of the Mate X3 include satellite connectivity, IPX8 water resistance, a lightweight design, and OIS support. 0 Huawei is launching its newest foldable smartphone, the Mate X3, in Europe after its initial release in China. 0 The device includes a 50-megapixel triple camera setup on the rear and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

The Huawei Mate X3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It features a sizable 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and 7.5W reverse charging. The device is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple camera setup on the rear and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

The Huawei Mate X3 comes with several notable features, including satellite connectivity, IPX8 water resistance, a weight of 239 grams, a thickness of 11.08mm when folded and 5.3mm when unfolded, optical image stabilization (OIS) support on the periscope zoom lens, NFC, dual stereo speakers, and Bluetooth 5.2.

In China, it was initially launched with a starting price of 12,999 yuan, which is approximately 1,900 US dollars or 1,700 euros. However, it is now available for sale in Europe at a starting price of 1,199 Euros (1,199 Pounds in the UK) for the 8GB + 256GB model and 1,399 Euros (1,299 Pounds in the UK) for the 12GB + 512GB model.