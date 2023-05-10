Realme 11 Pro+ Unveiled With 200MP Main Camera And 100W Charging

Realme has introduced the Realme 11 Pro+, featuring a groundbreaking 200 MP camera sensor, a first for Realme phones.

Realme has launched the Realme 11 Pro+ with the first-ever 200 MP camera sensor in a Realme phone. While the device shares similarities with the Realme 11 Pro, it features upgrades in terms of the main and front-facing cameras, as well as faster charging speeds. The back of the phone showcases the prominent camera cutout, housing the impressive 200 MP Samsung HP3 sensor, known for its large size and features like an f/1.69 aperture and OIS.

The primary camera of the Realme 11 Pro+ comes equipped with various shooting modes, including Super Night Scape, Moon Mode, and Starry Mode Pro, along with the capability to record up to 4K videos at 30 fps. Additionally, the device features an 8 MP ultrawide module and a 2 MP macro lens as the other two sensors on the back.

The Realme 11 Pro+ offers two color options, green and beige, both featuring synthetic-grain leather back material. The design includes woven stitching elements running along the center of the device, adding an aesthetic touch.

The front of the Realme 11 Pro+ features a large 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. The 10-bit panel offers enhanced color depth and includes a 2160 Hz PWM frequency dimming feature, reducing eye strain. Additionally, the phone includes a 32MP front-facing camera for capturing selfies and an optical under-display fingerprint scanner for convenient and secure biometric authentication.

The Realme 11 Pro+ is equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 7050 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage, offering strong performance. It features a large 5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging capability. The phone runs on Realme UI 4.0, based on the latest Android 13 operating system.

The Realme 11 Pro+ is available in black, green, and beige color options. The pricing for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version starts at CNY 1,999 ($289 converted), while the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at CNY 2,599 ($375 converted). Sales will begin in China on May 15, but details about international pricing and availability have not been disclosed yet.