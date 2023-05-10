Vivo Y11 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Vivo Y11 has a 6.38-inch IPS LCD, HD+ display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 chipset.

The device includes 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo Y11 is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. It is a budget device that is aimed at those who cannot afford more expensive smartphones.

The Vivo Y11 is equipped with the Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm) octa-core processor. It runs at 1.95 GHz and gives high-end performance to the device. An Adreno 505 GPU is used to make heavy games and multi-tasking run properly.

The smartphone has a 6.38-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1544 pixels. The device runs on the Android 9.1 Funtouch 9.1 operating system.

The device features 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded by using a microSD card.

The Vivo Y11 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The main camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the phone's selfie camera is 8 megapixels. Both cameras work great in low light because of the night-mode feature included.

The device is available in two awesome colors, including Agate Red and Mineral Blue. A large battery of 500 mAh powers the smartphone, which gives good battery backup on a single charge.

Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999.

Vivo Y11 specifications