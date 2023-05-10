language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
Vivo Y11 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo Y11 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 10 May , 2023 04:47 PM

Open In App
Vivo Y11 Price In Pakistan & Specifications
  • The Vivo Y11 has a 6.38-inch IPS LCD, HD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 chipset.
  • The device includes 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo Y11 is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. It is a budget device that is aimed at those who cannot afford more expensive smartphones.

The device includes 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. 1

The device includes 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo Y11 has a 6.38-inch IPS LCD, HD+ display. 1

The Vivo Y11 has a 6.38-inch IPS LCD, HD+ display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 chipset. 1

The smartphone has a Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 chipset.

The Vivo Y11 is equipped with the Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm) octa-core processor. It runs at 1.95 GHz and gives high-end performance to the device. An Adreno 505 GPU is used to make heavy games and multi-tasking run properly.

The smartphone has a 6.38-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1544 pixels. The device runs on the Android 9.1 Funtouch 9.1 operating system.

The device features 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded by using a microSD card.

The Vivo Y11 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The main camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the phone's selfie camera is 8 megapixels. Both cameras work great in low light because of the night-mode feature included.

The device is available in two awesome colors, including Agate Red and Mineral Blue. A large battery of 500 mAh powers the smartphone, which gives good battery backup on a single charge.

Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999.

Vivo Y11 specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 Pie
UI Funtouch 9.1
Dimensions 159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight 190 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Coral Red, Jade Green
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 + 6 x 1.45 GHz Cortex A53)
Chipset Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm)
GPU Adreno 505
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.35 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI)
Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, f/1.8, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v4.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Battery charging 10W

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

687,984,693[+23,521*]

DEATHS

6,872,023[+23*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,900[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story