Vivo Y11 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Vivo Y11 has a 6.38-inch IPS LCD, HD+ display.
- The smartphone has a Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 chipset.
- The device includes 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.
The Vivo Y11 is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. It is a budget device that is aimed at those who cannot afford more expensive smartphones.
The Vivo Y11 is equipped with the Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm) octa-core processor. It runs at 1.95 GHz and gives high-end performance to the device. An Adreno 505 GPU is used to make heavy games and multi-tasking run properly.
The smartphone has a 6.38-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1544 pixels. The device runs on the Android 9.1 Funtouch 9.1 operating system.
The device features 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded by using a microSD card.
The Vivo Y11 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The main camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the phone's selfie camera is 8 megapixels. Both cameras work great in low light because of the night-mode feature included.
The device is available in two awesome colors, including Agate Red and Mineral Blue. A large battery of 500 mAh powers the smartphone, which gives good battery backup on a single charge.
Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan
The Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999.
Vivo Y11 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 Pie
|UI
|Funtouch 9.1
|Dimensions
|159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Coral Red, Jade Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 + 6 x 1.45 GHz Cortex A53)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 505
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.35 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/1.8, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Battery charging 10W
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Hdr
- Night-mode
- Pakistan
- Vivo Y11 display
- Vivo Y11 price
- Vivo Y11 specs
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
687,984,693[+23,521*]
DEATHS
6,872,023[+23*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,900[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]